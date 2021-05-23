Zozoï — Hero Section

Zozoï is a french zero waste e-commerce store that encourages people to consume healthy, re-usable and eco-friendly products.

For E-commerce websites, the first impression is crucial for the user conversion, that's why we wanted it to look as impressive, intuitive and delightful as possible.

Check out the live site → www.zozoicreation.com/

Let's make something big together!👋

Website | Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn