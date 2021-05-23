Penguiny7

function icon/功能图标

function icon/功能图标 iconography drribble outlines uiux design iconography graphic uiuxdesign uiux app logo design vector appicon ui iconclub icon
To let the visual feedback more Operational, I try to make the weight of icons a little bit more heavier; Thicker, sharper, clearer.
为了让视觉反馈更具操作性，我尝试让图标的重量更重一点;更厚,更清晰,明朗。

I hope you will like it!Thank you very much!
希望你会喜欢!谢谢！

