function icon/功能图标

To let the visual feedback more Operational, I try to make the weight of icons a little bit more heavier; Thicker, sharper, clearer.

为了让视觉反馈更具操作性，我尝试让图标的重量更重一点;更厚,更清晰,明朗。

I hope you will like it!Thank you very much!

希望你会喜欢!谢谢！

@penguiny7

@3MiD