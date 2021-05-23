function icon/功能图标

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
To let the visual feedback more Operational, I try to make the weight of icons a little bit more heavier; Thicker, sharper, clearer.
为了让视觉反馈更具操作性，我尝试让图标的重量更重一点;更厚,更清晰,明朗。
I hope you will like it!Thank you very much!
希望你会喜欢!谢谢！
@penguiny7
@3MiD