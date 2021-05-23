Imagine dragons — concept website

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✋ Hey-hey, dribbblers! This is the new concept of the 30-days dribble challenge. 3/30
Concept of the website for one of my favorite bands «Imagine dragons».
Press L if you like this design and share feedback!
❤️ Thanks for watching!❤️