Yurii Babyn

Imagine dragons — concept website

Yurii Babyn
Yurii Babyn
  • Save
Imagine dragons — concept website view font blobs clean minimalism imagine dragons figma interface homepage website ui design music
Download color palette

✋ Hey-hey, dribbblers! This is the new concept of the 30-days dribble challenge. 3/30

Concept of the website for one of my favorite bands «Imagine dragons».

Press L if you like this design and share feedback!

❤️ Thanks for watching!❤️

Yurii Babyn
Yurii Babyn

More by Yurii Babyn

View profile
    • Like