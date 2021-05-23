Andrey Trishin

Cashback Feature for Banking Mobile App

Andrey Trishin
Andrey Trishin
  • Save
Cashback Feature for Banking Mobile App concept figma interface cashback bank app fintech product design banking ux ui
Download color palette

Concept of the main screen for cashback feature for banking mobile app

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Andrey Trishin
Andrey Trishin
Like