Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
uixBaRyH

Social network dashboard for cappers

uixBaRyH
uixBaRyH
  • Save
Social network dashboard for cappers dashboard design design bookmakers dashboard ui dashboad betting bet
Download color palette

Peace for everyone🖐
How are you?
I made a design for the aggregator of bookmakers and cappers.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
uixBaRyH
uixBaRyH

More by uixBaRyH

View profile
    • Like