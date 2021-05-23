User panel Dashboard

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers,
Sharing a concept design for personal finance manager app dashboard. I tried to create something different today and play with the layout as I put the main nav in the bottom and also tried to play with credit card layout . Please share you feedback this manipulation of the navigation position and credit card layout. I will love your feedback and your criticism will also be welcomed.
We are available for crafting new projects- mrtawsifhasan@gmail.com