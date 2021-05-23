User panel Dashboard

Hello Dribbblers,

Sharing a concept design for personal finance manager app dashboard. I tried to create something different today and play with the layout as I put the main nav in the bottom and also tried to play with credit card layout . Please share you feedback this manipulation of the navigation position and credit card layout. I will love your feedback and your criticism will also be welcomed.

We are available for crafting new projects- mrtawsifhasan@gmail.com