Acidron Brochure

Acidron (zoledronic Acid) is recently launch in ACI Pharma on Bio-tech team. Its a cancer drug for protect bone. Its a 8 page brochure which will introduced with this product and how it will work on breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer & multiple myeloma. The logo created by me with this tagline composition. The font & color combination choose by me & every single page designed by adobe illustrator, images edited by adobe photoshop & product modeling by adobe dimension.

More Details : https://www.behance.net/gallery/103725943/Acidron-Literature