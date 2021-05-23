Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aaron Yi Liu

Car rental app

Aaron Yi Liu
Aaron Yi Liu
  • Save
Car rental app flat app ui design
Download color palette

Hi fellas, this is another car rental app I recently created for Hyper (https://www.hyperhq.com).

Hope you like it!!

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Aaron Yi Liu
Aaron Yi Liu

More by Aaron Yi Liu

View profile
    • Like