Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aaron Yi Liu

Tool hiring responsive web

Aaron Yi Liu
Aaron Yi Liu
  • Save
Tool hiring responsive web responsive design ui design
Download color palette

Hi fellas, here's a screenshot of a tool hiring responsive web I recently did for Hyper (https://www.hyperhq.com).

Hope you like it!!!

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Aaron Yi Liu
Aaron Yi Liu

More by Aaron Yi Liu

View profile
    • Like