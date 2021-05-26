Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chaichan Kaewkham

Tickynote

Chaichan Kaewkham
Chaichan Kaewkham
Hire Me
  • Save
Tickynote note iconmark vector logo branding
Tickynote note iconmark vector logo branding
Tickynote note iconmark vector logo branding
Tickynote note iconmark vector logo branding
Tickynote note iconmark vector logo branding
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png
  5. 5.png

Tickynote.

This is a self-initiated project.

An app that lets you take notes wherever you are, using their groundbreaking technology. The target audience is female students and needs to convey a sense of innocence and being fresh.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Chaichan Kaewkham
Chaichan Kaewkham
Simple & Aesthetic
Hire Me

More by Chaichan Kaewkham

View profile
    • Like