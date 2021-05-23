Email Application

Trending designs to inspire you
As my close friends know, I really love to writing letters or even recive some letters or Emails. So I designed this concept. It's an application that helps you to finding people by some topics or subjects that you may intereste and then you can write your own special letters and start a conversion with them.
So, for using this application, you must be a letter's lover like me :))
• Btw if you love letters 💌 you can write to k.khonakdar@gmail.com