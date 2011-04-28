Hunter Hastings

Code Block

Hunter Hastings
Hunter Hastings
  • Save
Code Block python code block texture purple gray
Download color palette

Code block w/ a little custom icon to go with it. Much more to come on this project I hope. Tossed a little purple in there to mix things up.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Hunter Hastings
Hunter Hastings

More by Hunter Hastings

View profile
    • Like