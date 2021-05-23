Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Syed Towfiqul Islam

E-HOM (Smart Home Security app)

Syed Towfiqul Islam
Syed Towfiqul Islam
  • Save
E-HOM (Smart Home Security app) home security smart home security app ui design ux design adobe xd dark theme ui ux saas design application design app design
Download color palette

E-HOM is an application that allows you to control your home and house. After logging into the system, you can control everything such as the door lock, all the electric equipment of every room.

the user can easily create their programs and customize them. this application can provide a strong security system for all unexpected issues.

Syed Towfiqul Islam
Syed Towfiqul Islam

More by Syed Towfiqul Islam

View profile
    • Like