E-HOM (Smart Home Security app)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
E-HOM is an application that allows you to control your home and house. After logging into the system, you can control everything such as the door lock, all the electric equipment of every room.
the user can easily create their programs and customize them. this application can provide a strong security system for all unexpected issues.