Acical-D is a major brand of ACI Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Previous existing design was remained long time. So the company changed this product carton design include updated information. I designed this new outer carton in 2019, which I like most.
Carton & foil design : Adobe illustrator
PVC/PVDC tablets & aluminum blister foil model design : Adobe Photoshop
Model compositing & rendering : Adobe dimension
Take a look on here : https://www.behance.net/gallery/100694915/3D-Acical-D-tablet-carton-strip