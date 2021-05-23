Acical-D is a major brand of ACI Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Previous existing design was remained long time. So the company changed this product carton design include updated information. I designed this new outer carton in 2019, which I like most.

Carton & foil design : Adobe illustrator

PVC/PVDC tablets & aluminum blister foil model design : Adobe Photoshop

Model compositing & rendering : Adobe dimension

Take a look on here : https://www.behance.net/gallery/100694915/3D-Acical-D-tablet-carton-strip