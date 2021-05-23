Md. Rupon Ahamed

3D Acical-D tablet carton & strip

Md. Rupon Ahamed
Md. Rupon Ahamed
  • Save
3D Acical-D tablet carton & strip promotional packaging design drug vitamin d vitamin calcium strip tablet pharma carton adobe dimension 3d modeling 3d
Download color palette

Acical-D is a major brand of ACI Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Previous existing design was remained long time. So the company changed this product carton design include updated information. I designed this new outer carton in 2019, which I like most.

Carton & foil design : Adobe illustrator
PVC/PVDC tablets & aluminum blister foil model design : Adobe Photoshop
Model compositing & rendering : Adobe dimension

Take a look on here : https://www.behance.net/gallery/100694915/3D-Acical-D-tablet-carton-strip

Md. Rupon Ahamed
Md. Rupon Ahamed

More by Md. Rupon Ahamed

View profile
    • Like