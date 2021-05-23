Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories writer wacom illustration corporate identity brand brand identity logo design branding
Tomas Pueyo is an author, analyst & VP of Growth and Product at Course Hero.

His articles, Coronavirus: Why You Must Act Now, The Hammer and the Dance, Out of Many, One, and many others have gathered over 60 million views together and have been translated into over 40 languages.

He’s written a book deconstructing the Star Wars narrative and a series of articles on storytelling structure. He’s given a TEDx talk about story structure.

“The Future is already here, it’s just not evenly distributed.” —William Gibson

