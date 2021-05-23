Uncharted Territories

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tomas Pueyo is an author, analyst & VP of Growth and Product at Course Hero.
His articles, Coronavirus: Why You Must Act Now, The Hammer and the Dance, Out of Many, One, and many others have gathered over 60 million views together and have been translated into over 40 languages.
He’s written a book deconstructing the Star Wars narrative and a series of articles on storytelling structure. He’s given a TEDx talk about story structure.
“The Future is already here, it’s just not evenly distributed.” —William Gibson