Xentury

Music companion Web interface

Xentury
Xentury
Hire Me
  • Save
Music companion Web interface design agency website design web design webdesign website web music app music player music
Download color palette

Hi, guys here is the landing page design we did for the Nura AI music platform. Nura provides premium music suggestions based on Ai algorithms. Let me know your thoughts, cheers!

We are available for branding and digital product development projects.
https://xentury.design/

Xentury
Xentury
Powered to make you shine and win.
Hire Me

More by Xentury

View profile
    • Like