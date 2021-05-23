Barry Knapp is the Founder, managing partner and director of research for Ironsides Macroeconomics LLC. On an average year, Barry makes roughly 75 appearances on CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox Business and additional financial media networks.

Barry's core audience are institutional investors, but his television appearances reflect a generally positive approach & sense of humor in the face of current issues & trends.

Barry's Motto is, "It's never different this time"

I have been doing a fair amount of design for financial writers lately, and I've come to realise that behind the, sometimes cold complicated jargon, there's always a writer who has a lot of love for their audience & a desire to empower their readers.

I'm enjoying the process of discovering that unique & human & core of financial publications & expressing it through design.