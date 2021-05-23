ALL IS FORGIVEN

Sometimes it is good to forgive yourself in order to move forward. And other times it is someone close to you who forgives you for having weaknesses and makes you feel human again.

This artwork was made with the collaboration of my 5 years old daughter Taylor. It is 100% dedicated to her and I thank her for giving a little faith in humanity every day I spend with her.

SIZE : PNG 3160 x 4096 300pp - 16.6Mo