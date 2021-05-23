Bucsbin Character Illustration

Prototype with interactions (figma): https://www.figma.com/proto/ouecotm3IKTRefB7Lv0sXJ/Neiy-s-Spaces?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=20%3A485&viewport=1533%2C-106%2C0.5&scaling=scale-down

The character illustration I did for Bucsbin design hub. The idea was to show the characters with various professional attributes