Nirja Gauchan Shrestha

Bucsbin Character Illustration

Bucsbin Character Illustration figma illustrator designer illustration self portrait student illustration academic practioner illustration academic practioner illustration teacher illustration entrepreneur illustration professional attribute bucsbin character illustration
Prototype with interactions (figma): https://www.figma.com/proto/ouecotm3IKTRefB7Lv0sXJ/Neiy-s-Spaces?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=20%3A485&viewport=1533%2C-106%2C0.5&scaling=scale-down

The character illustration I did for Bucsbin design hub. The idea was to show the characters with various professional attributes

    • Like