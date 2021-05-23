Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Infographic on Mango Export from Bangladesh (in Bengali)

an infographic that has been created for facebook page noise. https://www.facebook.com/noiseforchange

Brief was to make the design and stats easily understandable for the common audience and thus choosing the language Bengali. an English version for the international audience will be uploaded soon.

Color palette is inspired from the shades of ripe mango and its leaves.

for designs like this, please contact, sadikkozo18@gmail.com

    • Like