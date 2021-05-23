Infographic on Mango Export from Bangladesh (in Bengali)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
an infographic that has been created for facebook page noise. https://www.facebook.com/noiseforchange
Brief was to make the design and stats easily understandable for the common audience and thus choosing the language Bengali. an English version for the international audience will be uploaded soon.
Color palette is inspired from the shades of ripe mango and its leaves.
for designs like this, please contact, sadikkozo18@gmail.com