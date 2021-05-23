Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akdesain

warm egg

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
warm egg branding minimal creative logo design negative space app design warm egg egg hunt flyer egg hunt eggplant line egg lineart egg logo egg akdesain app
Download color palette

Egg Logo. Good for any related business. what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like