App Icon - Danish Metro app icon retina train metro subway
This is my first play here ever. And it's a app icon of the danish Metro in Copenhagen - I've never seen it myself but since I did a swedish one a while ago I gave it a chance.

I've been working with this off and on so today i finished it. I would have liked to make an interior to the metro but I just don't have the time at the moment... :) So be nice - I'm like a rookie here!

Posted on Apr 28, 2011
