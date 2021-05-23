Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
World citizen

World citizen is humanitarian organization that help those in needs, so this is an app project designed by me in other for people in every part of the world could come to aid to help the poor by donating clothes easily with the help of this app and to make our donor more comfortable, we further on improving the app by given room for home pickup.

Posted on May 23, 2021
