The logo of an esports organization JD Gaming. Winners of the LPL Spring 2020.
The updated style is based on two concepts at once: the devilish one, preserved and modified from the previous style. And the Mecha theme: a futuristic image of robot machines from anime. The main sign of the new design system is the JDG monogram, which combines demonic symbols and the aesthetics of Mecha.
More details here: https://quberten.com/JD-Gaming-new-style