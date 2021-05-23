Quberten

JD Gaming

Quberten
Quberten
Hire Me
  • Save
JD Gaming black red hellfire esportlogo leagueoflegends league of legends lol brandidentity branding esports logo esports mechabot mecha q10 sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports sport
Download color palette

The logo of an esports organization JD Gaming. Winners of the LPL Spring 2020.

The updated style is based on two concepts at once: the devilish one, preserved and modified from the previous style. And the Mecha theme: a futuristic image of robot machines from anime. The main sign of the new design system is the JDG monogram, which combines demonic symbols and the aesthetics of Mecha.

More details here: https://quberten.com/JD-Gaming-new-style

Quberten
Quberten
Sports Design Studio
Hire Me

More by Quberten

View profile
    • Like