Ika Margania
Bold Monkey

დრო - Time / Typography

Ika Margania for Bold Monkey
დრო - Time / Typography illustration abstract georgia boldmonkey logo print design time branding graphic design typogaphy art
Download color palette
  1. Yellow_IG-min.png
  2. White_IG-min.png
  3. Orange_IG-min.png
  4. Blue_IG-min.png
  5. Purple_IG-min.png
  6. Red_IG-min.png
  7. All-min.png

Hey,

Just experimenting with the Georgian letters. It is a custom Georgian type.

Which color do you think looks the best? 🤔

I would be happy to hear your feedback.

Cheers!

Bold Monkey
Bold Monkey
Think bold.
