1 year at Riafy

1 year at Riafy motion design 1year anniversary graphicdesign 3d art blender
Amidst the early pandemic just before lockdowns and dramas, I had a Walk-in-interview at the RIAFY office. Later everything went online. Our Joyful college and hostel life (Note those boring series exams and chain of assignments.....phew) came to an end.

One day I received my offer letter and it said to join the office on July 13th at 9 am. Little did I know... I had to spend one year working from home. IEEE design hours, countless design experiments, frequent sleepless nights, and budget freelance works I did on engineering days, I felt everything paid off that day

Riafy is a whole new experience with a core family culture. I never felt like working there, Learned a lot and still learning. Special thanks to the people who encouraged me in this small journey.

Posted on May 23, 2021
