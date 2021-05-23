1 year at Riafy

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Amidst the early pandemic just before lockdowns and dramas, I had a Walk-in-interview at the RIAFY office. Later everything went online. Our Joyful college and hostel life (Note those boring series exams and chain of assignments.....phew) came to an end.
One day I received my offer letter and it said to join the office on July 13th at 9 am. Little did I know... I had to spend one year working from home. IEEE design hours, countless design experiments, frequent sleepless nights, and budget freelance works I did on engineering days, I felt everything paid off that day
Riafy is a whole new experience with a core family culture. I never felt like working there, Learned a lot and still learning. Special thanks to the people who encouraged me in this small journey.