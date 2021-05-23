George Tang

Dribbble Invite Giveaway

Dribbble Invite Giveaway minimal uidesign ui glassmorphism glass effect dribbble invite giveaway ticket dribbble invitation dribbble best shot dribbble invite dribbble pink invite invitation giveaway invite giveaway
It's been a while since the last shot, hope everyone's doing well during this pandemic!

And now I have a Dribbble invitation to give away!

1) Create an account on Dribbble and upload your best shots 🏀 (if you haven’t already);
2) Follow me on Dribbble and send me your new Dribbble profile link via email 📧 georgetangwl@gmail.com with "Dribbble Invite" in the subject field.

Thanks for watching!

