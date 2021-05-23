Catarinna CRM

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbble!
This is one of the best Customer relationship management applications. On this page, users can view and check all members of the company from their position, name, to the division they occupy. Here I try to use the concept of clean design in my design. What do you think? Share your thoughts and ideas in the comments.
I always welcome your feedback and appreciation 🙂 Available to organize your ideas.
Shoot email at - henryeka67@gmail.com