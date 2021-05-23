Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Henry Eka Pradana

Catarinna CRM

Henry Eka Pradana
Henry Eka Pradana
  • Save
Catarinna CRM erp admin dashboard information groups member staff ux list ui product design clean crm design crm dashboard crm
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble!

This is one of the best Customer relationship management applications. On this page, users can view and check all members of the company from their position, name, to the division they occupy. Here I try to use the concept of clean design in my design. What do you think? Share your thoughts and ideas in the comments.

I always welcome your feedback and appreciation 🙂 Available to organize your ideas.

Shoot email at - henryeka67@gmail.com

Henry Eka Pradana
Henry Eka Pradana

More by Henry Eka Pradana

View profile
    • Like