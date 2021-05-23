Keep on pushing

Snooze God

I created this logo for a skateboarding brand. It's not just a logo, if you observe it carefully you'll be able to identify lots of life lessons it carries along with it.
1. Failures are Just Learning Opportunities: If you are too scared to try something new, you won’t evolve and discover new passions.

2. Shit Happens: Not everything is your fault. Skateboarders know this because they can be rolling down a hill, doing everything right then boom — they hit a rock and fall on their face.. Not all misfortunes are your fault.

3. Learning Only Truly Happens Through Experience: One could read books on how to ride a bike for eight years, but until you hop on that sucker and try it, you won’t get anywhere. Learning happens through pain, perseverance, and experience.

I guess that would be enough :)
- SnoozeGod

Posted on May 23, 2021
