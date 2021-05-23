Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Nuruzzaman Samrat

creative modern business card

Md Nuruzzaman Samrat
Md Nuruzzaman Samrat
  • Save
creative modern business card print ready pink pattern name card mono minimalistic minimal green elegant design creative corporate colourful colour colorful color clean business card blue black
Download color palette

Easy Customizable and Editable
Business Card Design in 3.75”x2.25” with Bleed Setting (0.25 inch)
CMYK Color
Design in 300 DPI Resolution
Print Ready Format
HELP File included in Package download
Free Font

Md Nuruzzaman Samrat
Md Nuruzzaman Samrat

More by Md Nuruzzaman Samrat

View profile
    • Like