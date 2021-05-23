creative modern business card

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Easy Customizable and Editable
Business Card Design in 3.75”x2.25” with Bleed Setting (0.25 inch)
CMYK Color
Design in 300 DPI Resolution
Print Ready Format
HELP File included in Package download
Free Font