Xrevo Brand illustrations

Xrevo Brand illustrations illustration art illustration illustrator branding design brand designer brand identity branding brand and identity brand illustration
Hi guys, here are the finalized brand illustrations we did for the Xrevo brand. We carried out a series of experimental studies to identify the best illustration style and this is the final outcome. Let us know what you think of these.

We also animated these brand illustrations and you can see the final result here: https://bit.ly/xrevo

Powered to make you shine and win.
