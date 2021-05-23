Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tire One - Fashion and Clothing Brand Identity Design

Tire One - Fashion and Clothing Brand Identity Design clothing design fashion branding logotype company logo emotional design clothing brand logo vector brand design visual identity tier one fashion logos logodesign abstract flat branding logo fashion design clothing brand fashion logo fashion brand
Tier One is a fashion brand based on UK. They motto is to keep their customers on top. So, they named their brand Tier One. "Tier" means layer. The full meaning is "The First Layer". They want to send a positive emotional message of harmony, commitment, love, or community. The rounded rectangle may represent that meaning.
Hope you like it.
    • Like