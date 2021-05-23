Tire One - Fashion and Clothing Brand Identity Design

Tier One is a fashion brand based on UK. They motto is to keep their customers on top. So, they named their brand Tier One. "Tier" means layer. The full meaning is "The First Layer". They want to send a positive emotional message of harmony, commitment, love, or community. The rounded rectangle may represent that meaning.

