Meet - Meeting Assistant and Conferencing App

assistant concept design agenda video call voip meeting app video conferencing
Mitel’s Meet helps you schedule your next meeting, set your agenda and creates a central place for your team to chat, attach related documents, before, during and after the meeting. Sadly, the project never got past the design stage before it was canceled.

