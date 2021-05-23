Meet - Meeting Assistant and Conferencing App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mitel’s Meet helps you schedule your next meeting, set your agenda and creates a central place for your team to chat, attach related documents, before, during and after the meeting. Sadly, the project never got past the design stage before it was canceled.