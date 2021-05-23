Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bogdan December

Event App - Board Games Mates

Bogdan December
Bogdan December
  • Save
Event App - Board Games Mates uiuxdesign uidesign board games mobile app design mobile design ios ios app event app ux ui mobile mobile app
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
Today I want to represent a couple of screens for iOS application for Board Games events 🎯

It often happens that you want to play board games, but your friends are either busy or not interested in them. This application will help people find a party or organize it themselves. 😀

On the first screen you can see event search results.
On the event card there are badges indicating the genre of the game, the date and place of the game, and also its participants.

On the second screen displays the event page for the organizer.

************
✉️ Have a project? - bogdan.dcmbr@gmail.com
************

Bogdan December
Bogdan December

More by Bogdan December

View profile
    • Like