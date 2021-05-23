Event App - Board Games Mates

Hello everyone!

Today I want to represent a couple of screens for iOS application for Board Games events 🎯

It often happens that you want to play board games, but your friends are either busy or not interested in them. This application will help people find a party or organize it themselves. 😀

On the first screen you can see event search results.

On the event card there are badges indicating the genre of the game, the date and place of the game, and also its participants.

On the second screen displays the event page for the organizer.

************

✉️ Have a project? - bogdan.dcmbr@gmail.com

************