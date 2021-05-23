Trending designs to inspire you
Plasmic is a medical app in which you can share your medical resources needed for Covid patients such as oxygen cylinders, injections, medical bed, etc.
App link-https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.visnstudios.covid_care