wickedtemplates: Footer redesign.

wickedtemplates: Footer redesign. web dark footer menu ui clean redesign design menu footer
We only had the underneath part of the footer, it was too little and without much information, only 4 links to some sub pages that we have around.

It was time for us to make it richer and easier to navigate for our visitors.

You can have a look right here!
www.wickedtemplates.com

Have a great day!

Posted on May 23, 2021
Founder | Front-end | UI/UX design @ wickedtemplates.

