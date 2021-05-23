Basem Ghanem

smart home (UI design)

Basem Ghanem
Basem Ghanem
  • Save
smart home (UI design) branding onboarding web ui design @design @ui app ux technology smart home
Download color palette

Smart home technology which may also be termed Home automation is the use of devices in the home that connect via a network, most commonly a local LAN or the internet. It uses devices such as sensors and other appliances connected to the Internet of things (IoT) that can be remotely monitored, controlled or accessed and provide services that respond to the perceived needs of the users

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Basem Ghanem
Basem Ghanem

More by Basem Ghanem

View profile
    • Like