Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammad Hossein Baba

Real Estate-part 2

Mohammad Hossein Baba
Mohammad Hossein Baba
  • Save
Real Estate-part 2 trend house real estate minimal typography application ui app ui design uidesign ui design app design application
Download color palette

Hey guys👋🏻
In this post, I showed the some screens of the Real estate app concept.

hope you like it and write your opinion in comment
😊
To Do Your Project , you can get in touch with me:
Email: mohammadhosseinbaba.ui@gmail.com
Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/in/mohammadhossein-baba
IG: www.instagram.com/baba.uix

Mohammad Hossein Baba
Mohammad Hossein Baba

More by Mohammad Hossein Baba

View profile
    • Like