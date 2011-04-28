Inspiration Links

Kristel van den Akker

The header of http://www.inspirationlinks.com. A personal website where I stored all of my bookmarks. I go through these sites regularly to check if they are still being updated and to make sure that the links provide a curtain quality.

Posted on Apr 28, 2011
