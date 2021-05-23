Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sepide Moqadasi
Piqo

Cryptocurrency Hero | Part 2

Sepide Moqadasi
Piqo
Sepide Moqadasi for Piqo
Cryptocurrency Hero | Part 2 diamond homepage website landing bitcoin coin crypto exchange wallet crypto wallet crypto trade card finance crypto currency darkui dark
Hey guys! 😍
Here is my new shot for Cryptocurrency Hero Section 🔥

Thanks to @exarock for illustration.

Hope you enjoyed it! ❤️
Thanks for your likes and comments! 💬

Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.

If you want to work with us or just say something...
Write to us:
📭 Info@piqo.design 👈

`Follow Piqo Design:`
`Gumroad | IG | BE | TW`

Piqo
Piqo

