Niaz Mahmud
JoomShaper

Politicas- Template for Political Campaigns & Parties

Niaz Mahmud
JoomShaper
Niaz Mahmud for JoomShaper
Politicas- Template for Political Campaigns & Parties party politics header history news campaign webdesign modern joomshaper joomla ui web design event blog leader political website landing page
Politicas is a Joomla template suitable for political parties, political campaigns, activism, political grassroots movement, or anything related to politics. This template is a complex solution for a local candidate who needs to leave a good online impression, present his program and detailed political vision and promote upcoming events. It's a ready package for the political website, supporting an election campaign with planned events and community meetings.

Specially Thanks to my mentor Risat Rajin

JoomShaper
JoomShaper

