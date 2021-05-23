Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 1✨
Podcast App-UI Design
.
.
I have planned to post my UI designs for the next 30 days.I'm trying to maintain UX also as a part of this postings. Main idea behind this is i maintain my design routine and practice as much as i can. lets see what happens.
📝- Let me know what you guys think in thr comments below.
⚡Follow @manivannan.design for more contents and inspirations.
Stay Safe and Stay Strong :)