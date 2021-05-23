Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
vikram

Logofolio | Vol. 01

vikram
vikram
  • Save
Logofolio | Vol. 01 symbols and marks logoinspiration logo design symbol inspiration symbols logomarks logomark logotype logos logo
Download color palette

I decided to work on a collection of 26 logos. Each logo is inspired by a letter of the alphabet and corresponds to a fictional brand name that I came up with.

This is the first half of the set, containing 13 logos. Hope you enjoy!

vikram
vikram

More by vikram

View profile
    • Like