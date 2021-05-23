Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Calvin Yuda Tama

Grocery Apps - Online Shopping

Grocery Apps - Online Shopping mobile app design mobile design mobile ui fruits and vegetables online clean store onlineshop sale ingredients grocery app grocery market supermarket online shopping online design branding typography ux ui
Hello friends! This is the result of my exploration of designing a mobile application about Supermarkets / Grocery which focuses on an online shopping service as well as delivery services that are delivered home, then we can also choose our favorite supermarket or our subscription to be more satisfied in using the service.

Hopefully my work will inspire you, thank you.
