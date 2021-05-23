Grocery Apps - Online Shopping

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello friends! This is the result of my exploration of designing a mobile application about Supermarkets / Grocery which focuses on an online shopping service as well as delivery services that are delivered home, then we can also choose our favorite supermarket or our subscription to be more satisfied in using the service.
Hopefully my work will inspire you, thank you.
