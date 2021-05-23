Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rizal Gradian 🐳
Vektora

💼Pezugih - Freelancer Apps

Rizal Gradian 🐳
Vektora
Rizal Gradian 🐳 for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
💼Pezugih - Freelancer Apps work job finder company earning freelancer freelance project job seeker job search job application job chart apps mobile ios app design clean ux ui
💼Pezugih - Freelancer Apps work job finder company earning freelancer freelance project job seeker job search job application job chart apps mobile ios app design clean ux ui
💼Pezugih - Freelancer Apps work job finder company earning freelancer freelance project job seeker job search job application job chart apps mobile ios app design clean ux ui
Download color palette
  1. shot 3.png
  2. shot 4.png
  3. shot 5.png

Hello Everyone !
I just wanna share my latest work about Pezugih Apps. This app make some freelancer can monitor and manage their project easily.
What do you think guys ?
Hope you like it. Thank you 🤙

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍 Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like