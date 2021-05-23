The Power of Color Infographic Poster

I wanted to create a series of posters for color, typography, and photography in my infographic style and offer them for sale on Etsy.com. It had to include all vital information that you need to understand the topic and all terms like hue, saturation, tints, tone, and how to create beautiful color schemes.

Why the color is so important?

Used by painters, graphic designers, interior decorators, and anyone working in visual culture, color theory is an essential part of any creative’s toolkit. By understanding the principles of color and the science behind how we perceive different hues, creatives are able to mix, match, and blend a wide range of colors to please the eye.

Color plays a vital role in design and everyday life. It can draw your eye to an image. Sometimes it can trigger an emotional response. It can even communicate something important without using words at all.