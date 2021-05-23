Free Helsinki Mobile & Desktop Lightroom Presets

Free Helsinki Lightroom Presets is a collection of 13 extraordinary Lightroom filters that will help you give unique and airy look by transforming dull looking images in 1-click. This collection consist varieties of presets like bright, natural, peachy tan, warm-teal, subtle orange, clarity, rich and soft tones into your photographs! These presets will help you focus on enhancing your photographs in a natural and eye pleasing way to achieve consistency, recognizable style and beautiful mood. It work in a non-destructive way to achieve a high quality look. Helsinki filter will work perfect for fashion, blogger, influences, weddings, street photography, lifestyle, portraits, beach, landscapes, bloggers, influences, travel, vacation and great choice for almost any kind of photography.

