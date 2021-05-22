Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Title: Lunar Pollen
Original Artist: Tanya Shatseva
Size: 45 x 60 cm.
CANVAS: Woven Polyester with Poured Glue Adhesive
Drills/Beads: Round
Special Beads: Blue Crystals, Snow White Aurora Borealis

Posted on May 22, 2021
