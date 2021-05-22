Upload Page For Plagiarism Check in Library Website

Hii all. This is plagiarism check upload page from my exploration in library website design.

-

In this page i attach information about what is plagiarism check, why we use it, and how does it works.

-

When user upload a document to check, user has to input document title and the author.

*****************

For the illustrations in this design i get from :

- https://www.freepik.com/user14579558

- https://www.freepik.com/pch-vector

*****************

I open to new project

muhammadfikri.bej2@gmail.com

*****************

Please also visit my instagram

https://www.instagram.com/fikri.uiux/