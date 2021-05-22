Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muhamad Fikri

Upload Page For Plagiarism Check in Library Website

Upload Page For Plagiarism Check in Library Website ux ui webdesign figmadesign userinterface design dailyui uiuxdesign uploading upload page upload file upload
Hii all. This is plagiarism check upload page from my exploration in library website design.
In this page i attach information about what is plagiarism check, why we use it, and how does it works.
When user upload a document to check, user has to input document title and the author.
For the illustrations in this design i get from :
- https://www.freepik.com/user14579558
- https://www.freepik.com/pch-vector
I open to new project
muhammadfikri.bej2@gmail.com
Please also visit my instagram
https://www.instagram.com/fikri.uiux/

    • Like