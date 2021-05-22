Upload Page For Plagiarism Check in Library Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Hii all. This is plagiarism check upload page from my exploration in library website design.
-
In this page i attach information about what is plagiarism check, why we use it, and how does it works.
-
When user upload a document to check, user has to input document title and the author.
*****************
For the illustrations in this design i get from :
- https://www.freepik.com/user14579558
- https://www.freepik.com/pch-vector
*****************
I open to new project
muhammadfikri.bej2@gmail.com
*****************
Please also visit my instagram
https://www.instagram.com/fikri.uiux/